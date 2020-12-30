Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) Trading 0.4% Higher

Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.35. 630,344 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B)’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

