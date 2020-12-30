Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Brunswick by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $84.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

