Burgundy Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) Trading Up 5.6%

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 596,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 184,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAQU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $996,000.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.