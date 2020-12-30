BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,115. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $932,656. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

