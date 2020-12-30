Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $75.38 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00436152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,645,268,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,983,319 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

