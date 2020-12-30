Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Financial Comparison

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57% Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 5.90 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.51 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -3.01

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 823.08%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

