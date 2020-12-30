Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of WHD opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cactus by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Cactus by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

