California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,340 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Intersect ENT worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $743.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

