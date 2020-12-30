California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,970,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 87.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 233,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 296.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 99.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of OFIX opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $817.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

