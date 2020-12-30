California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conduent were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 1,680,931 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 528.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Conduent by 13.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,622,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Conduent by 121.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

CNDT opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $987.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

