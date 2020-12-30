California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

