California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of OrthoPediatrics worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $1,258,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $55.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.96 million, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.70.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

