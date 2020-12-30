California State Teachers Retirement System Has $766,000 Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 93.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ellington Financial by 202.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.11. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

