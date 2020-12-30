California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Franchise Group worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 199.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSE FRG opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

FRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

