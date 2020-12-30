California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,063 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $175,132.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock worth $1,596,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

