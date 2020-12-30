Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$21.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75.

About Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.