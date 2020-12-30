Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$21.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75.

About Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon Inc. (CCB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit