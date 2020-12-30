Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.67

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.67 and traded as low as $31.00. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 195,319 shares traded.

CU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$727.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 116.03%.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit