Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.67

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.67 and traded as low as $31.00. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 195,319 shares traded.

CU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$727.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 116.03%.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

