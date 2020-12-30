Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 4.8%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.05 and last traded at C$33.07. 551,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,124,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.57.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

