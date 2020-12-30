Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $48.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 3619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,451,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 418,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 1,488.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

