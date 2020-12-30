CashBet Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00282253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01988896 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

