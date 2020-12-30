CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CBZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CBZ opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock worth $2,217,277 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 77.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 411.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,237,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,169,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 120.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 89,248 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

