CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBMB stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. CBM Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

