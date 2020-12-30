CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Down 5%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 2,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CCA Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.32.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand.

