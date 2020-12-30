Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €6.80 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.80 ($8.00) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.21 ($4.95).

CEC1 stock opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.10 ($7.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.91.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

