Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 2.1% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.32% of Centene worth $106,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,170,376.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,470. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

