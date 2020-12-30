Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75

Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) announced a dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cerillion PLC (CER.L) stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Wednesday. Cerillion PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16.

Get Cerillion PLC (CER.L) alerts:

About Cerillion PLC (CER.L)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion PLC (CER.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion PLC (CER.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.