Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Argus

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CERN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.89.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

