Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,914 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cowen by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COWN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

