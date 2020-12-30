Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.53

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.53 and last traded at $137.36, with a volume of 8241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. KeyCorp began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.