Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL) Stock Price Up 35.9%

Shares of Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL) rose 35.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.58 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.58 ($0.62). Approximately 1,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

About Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

