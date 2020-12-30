Chronologic Trading Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $103,742.75 and $44.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00130310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00583538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00157028 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00317509 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050715 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.