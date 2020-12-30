Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) Director John Krediet Purchases 10,000 Shares

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) Director John Krediet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,476.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,157,421.20.

CVG opened at C$49.20 on Wednesday. Clairvest Group Inc. has a one year low of C$39.75 and a one year high of C$55.25. The company has a market cap of C$741.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.82.

Get Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) alerts:

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) (TSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($1.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($16.48) million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.