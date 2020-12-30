CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 8.8%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 2,075,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,898,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $696.15 million, a PE ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
