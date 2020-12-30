CloakCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $16,900.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001570 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,565,888 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.