Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.08. Cloudbuy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,759,306 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £130,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.

Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

