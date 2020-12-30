CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $189.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CME Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

