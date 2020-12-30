CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNOOC stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,979. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,829,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

