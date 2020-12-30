CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CNOOC stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,979. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13.
About CNOOC
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.
