Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Benchmark

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Codexis stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.12. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 849.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Codexis by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

