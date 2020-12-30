Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,004.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.81 or 0.01219865 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3,588.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00240369 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

