Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 19.2%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was up 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 17,079,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 2,877,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.84.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.