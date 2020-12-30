Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

CLBK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 145,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,981. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 116,142 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

