Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CXP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 814,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,051. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

