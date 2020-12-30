Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIX. BidaskClub upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.