Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Analysts

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms have commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

