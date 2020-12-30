Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,895 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of SID stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.