Comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) and Its Rivals

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE: BIOX) is one of 24 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 249 855 935 65 2.39

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million $3.36 million 63.22 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $3.57 billion $158.77 million 22.19

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.93% 5.69% 1.19% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -582.93% -35.12% -23.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions peers beat Bioceres Crop Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Lebanon, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres LLC.

