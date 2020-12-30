Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Trading Up 0.8%

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €79.10 ($93.06) and last traded at €78.85 ($92.76). Approximately 31,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.20 ($92.00).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

