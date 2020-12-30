Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €79.10 ($93.06) and last traded at €78.85 ($92.76). Approximately 31,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.20 ($92.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 52.08.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

