Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Brian Daly Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $374.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONN. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

