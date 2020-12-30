Consensus Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

